RENAL per cani

RENAL per cani

Alimento secco per cani

ROYAL CANIN® RENAL dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency, through its restricted levels of phosphorus and high-quality proteins.RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed RENAL dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency.

Formati disponibili

2kg

7kg

14kg

Qual è la porzione più adatta?

Disponibilità

Questo è un alimento dietetico. Per capire se è giusto per il tuo pet, chiedi maggiori informazioni al tuo Medico Veterinario.

Trova un rivenditore

5A. RENAL SUPPORT

Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.

5B. ADAPTED ENERGY

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

5C. AROMATIC CHOICE

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

DETTAGLI PRODOTTO

ROYAL CANIN® RENAL secco è un alimento dietetico completo per cani indicato per supportare la funzione renale in caso di insufficienza renale cronica, grazie al ridotto livello di fosforo unito al ridotto tenore di proteine di elevata qualità.

product details accompanying image