RENAL per cani
Alimento secco per cani
ROYAL CANIN® RENAL dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency, through its restricted levels of phosphorus and high-quality proteins.RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed RENAL dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency.
2kg
7kg
14kg
Questo è un alimento dietetico. Per capire se è giusto per il tuo pet, chiedi maggiori informazioni al tuo Medico Veterinario.
5A. RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.
5B. ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
5C. AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grammes
|cup(s)
|2
|53
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|40
|4/8
|4
|89
|1
|78
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|6
|120
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|91
|1
|8
|149
|1+5/8
|131
|1+3/8
|113
|1+2/8
|10
|176
|1+7/8
|155
|1+6/8
|134
|1+4/8
|15
|239
|2+5/8
|210
|2+2/8
|182
|2
|20
|297
|3+2/8
|261
|2+7/8
|226
|2+4/8
|25
|351
|3+7/8
|309
|3+3/8
|267
|2+7/8
|30
|402
|4+3/8
|354
|3+7/8
|306
|3+3/8
|35
|451
|5
|397
|4+3/8
|343
|3+6/8
|40
|499
|5+4/8
|439
|4+7/8
|379
|4+1/8
|45
|545
|6
|480
|5+2/8
|414
|4+4/8
|50
|590
|6+4/8
|519
|5+6/8
|448
|4+7/8
|55
|634
|7
|558
|6+1/8
|482
|5+2/8
|60
|676
|7+3/8
|595
|6+4/8
|514
|5+5/8
|65
|718
|7+7/8
|632
|6+7/8
|546
|6
|70
|759
|8+3/8
|668
|7+3/8
|577
|6+3/8
|80
|839
|9+2/8
|739
|8+1/8
|638
|7
DETTAGLI PRODOTTO
