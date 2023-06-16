Scottish Fold
Scottish Folds have a quiet, sociable character, and while they are prone to sleeping for long periods of the day, they also enjoy playing with their owners.
About the Scottish fold
Scottish Folds are intelligent, inquisitive and loyal to their family. They are not overly vocal, and when they do speak up, have tiny voices.
This breed gets along well with children and, once properly introduced, other family pets as well.Kilde: Vigtige fakta og karakteristika fra World Cat Congress (WCC)
Racespecifikke oplysninger
Størrelseskategori: Mellem
Gennemsnitlig forventet levealder: 12-15 år
Intelligent / Loyal / Venlig
Vigtige fakta
- Har brug for meget pelspleje
- Velegnet til indendørs- og udendørslivet
- Tålmodig over for børn og andre dyr
