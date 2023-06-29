Sundt fordøjelsessystem

Babycat milk contains carefully selected highly digestible proteins, and has a lactose content very close to that of maternal milk. It is particularly suitable for the kitten’s digestive system, because it does not contain starch (kittens don’t secrete enough enzyme to digest starch). The kitten''s intestinal flora develops gradually over several weeks. The addition of prebiotics (FOS) contributes to supporting digestive health.