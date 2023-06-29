Babycat Milk

Babycat Milk

Powder , Kat

Fuldfoder til katte - Mælkeerstatning til killinger fra fødsel til fravænning (0-2 måneder)

Tilgængelige størrelser

1 x 300g

Harmonious growth

For steady, harmonious growth, the composition of Babycat milk is as close as possible to queen''s milk.

Tilsat DHA

The kitten’s nervous system continues to develop after birth. DHA naturally present in maternal milk supports the development of cognitive function.

Sundt fordøjelsessystem

Babycat milk contains carefully selected highly digestible proteins, and has a lactose content very close to that of maternal milk. It is particularly suitable for the kitten’s digestive system, because it does not contain starch (kittens don’t secrete enough enzyme to digest starch). The kitten''s intestinal flora develops gradually over several weeks. The addition of prebiotics (FOS) contributes to supporting digestive health.

Instant milk

With its optimal formula, Babycat milk dissolves instantly and completely, with no sediment, creating a totally homogenous formula. (see the utilisation guide).

Freshpack

Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer.

TILSÆTNINGSSTOFFER (pr. kg): Tilsætningsstoffer med ernæringsmæssige egenskaber: Vitamin A: 25.000 IE, Vitamin D3: 1.500 IE, Jern (3b103): 100 mg, Jod (3b201, 3b202): 4 mg, Kobber (3b405, 3b406): 15 mg, Mangan (3b502, 3b504): 80 mg, Zink (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 180 mg, Selen (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0,43 mg.
ANALYTISKE BESTANDDELE: Protein: 33,0 % - Fedtindhold: 39,0 % - Træstof: 0,0 % - Råaske: 5,0 % - DHA: 0,05 %.
SAMMENSÆTNING: Mælkeretentat, mælkefedt, raffineret palmeolie (fra bæredygtig produktion), valleprotein, raffineret sojaolie, raffineret kopraolie, mineraler, frukto-oligosackarider (0,51 %), fiskeolie (DHA-kilde), svampeolie.
ALDERAntal af måltider/killing/dagml opløst mælk/killing/måltid-
- minmax
Uge 1724
Uge 26510
Uge 351015
Uge 451015
ALDERAntal af måltider/killing/dagMælkepulver (i måleske)/killing/måltid-
- minmax
Uge 17 1/10 2/10
Uge 26 3/10 5/10
Uge 35 5/10 8/10
Uge 45 5/10 8/10

PRODUKTDETALJER

Fuldfoder til katte - mælkeerstatning til killinger fra fødsel til fravænning (0-2 måneder)

