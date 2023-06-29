Savour Exigent Adult

Savour Exigent Adult

Tørt foder til Kat

Afbalanceret fuldfoder til meget kræsne voksne katte over 1 år

Tilgængelige størrelser

400g

2kg

4kg

10kg

Find en forhandler

Dobbelt smagsoplevelse

Visse katte foretrækker variation og fortrækker forskellig smag. Med 2 forskellige synergistiske foderpiller med forskellig form, sammensætning og tekstur. Savour Exigent stimulerer den naturlige præference hos disse katte.

Optimal vægt

Et tilpasset energiindhold hjælper med at holde den kræsne kats idealvægt.

Individuel præference

Hver kat har en naturlig præference når de vælger foder: Duft eller smag. Royal Canin har udviklet 2 forskellige produkter der tilfredsstiller disse 2 præferencer hos kræsne katte.

TILSÆTNINGSSTOFFER (pr. kg): Tilsætningsstoffer med ernæringsmæssige egenskaber: A-vitamin: 14.500 IE, D3-vitamin: 800 IE, E1 (Jern): 37 mg, E2 (Jod): 3,7 mg, E4 (Kobber): 11 mg, E5 (Mangan): 48 mg, E6 (Zink): 143 mg, E8 (Selen): 0,08 mg - Teknologiske tilsætningsstoffer: Clinoptilolit af sedimentær oprindelse: 5 g - Zootekniske tilsætningsstoffer: Ammoniumklorid: 5 g - Konserveringsmidler - Antioxidanter.
ANALYTISKE BESTANDDELE: Protein: 33 % - Råfedt: 16 % - Råaske: 7,2 % - Træstof: 3,1 %.
SAMMENSÆTNING: Majs, tørret fjerkræprotein, ris, vegetabilsk proteinisolat*, animalsk fedt, majsgluten, hydrolyserede animalske proteiner, vegetabilske fibre, gær og dele heraf, mineraler, roetrævler, sojaolie, fructo-oligosakkarider, boragoolie.
*L.I.P.: udvalgt proteinkilde med en meget høj fordøjelighed.
Cat's weightUnder weightIdeal weightOver weight
3 kg51 g43 g-
4 kg63 g53 g42 g
5 kg74 g62 g49 g
6 kg-70 g56 g

PRODUKTDETALJER

Some cats have fussy appetites and might refuse to eat the food you give them. However, this behaviour is not an inherent trait in cats and can therefore be rectified by selecting food that not only contains healthy nutrients, but that also appeals to your cat's particular appetite.Some cats that exhibit signs of fussiness are attracted by diversity in the food bowl. To stimulate your cat's natural preference, Savour Exigent contains two synergistic types of kibbles, each with a different formula and texture to enhance dual savour sensation in even the fussiest of cats.What's more, the specifically adapted energy content in ROYAL CANIN® Savour Exigent helps to maintain the ideal bodyweight of an adult cat like yours.Suitable for both indoor and outdoor cats, ROYAL CANIN® Savour Exigent will continue to stimulate your cat's appetite and provide it with all the nutrients it needs to remain active and healthy.

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt

Fremmer kæledyrs sundhed og velvære

Skaber værdi til hele vores økosystem

Forpligtet til at blive certificeret CO2-neutral i 2025