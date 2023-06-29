Savour Exigent Adult
Tørt foder til Kat
Afbalanceret fuldfoder til meget kræsne voksne katte over 1 år
Tilgængelige størrelser
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Dobbelt smagsoplevelse
Visse katte foretrækker variation og fortrækker forskellig smag. Med 2 forskellige synergistiske foderpiller med forskellig form, sammensætning og tekstur. Savour Exigent stimulerer den naturlige præference hos disse katte.
Optimal vægt
Et tilpasset energiindhold hjælper med at holde den kræsne kats idealvægt.
Individuel præference
Hver kat har en naturlig præference når de vælger foder: Duft eller smag. Royal Canin har udviklet 2 forskellige produkter der tilfredsstiller disse 2 præferencer hos kræsne katte.
|Cat's weight
|Under weight
|Ideal weight
|Over weight
|3 kg
|51 g
|43 g
|-
|4 kg
|63 g
|53 g
|42 g
|5 kg
|74 g
|62 g
|49 g
|6 kg
|-
|70 g
|56 g
Some cats have fussy appetites and might refuse to eat the food you give them. However, this behaviour is not an inherent trait in cats and can therefore be rectified by selecting food that not only contains healthy nutrients, but that also appeals to your cat's particular appetite.Some cats that exhibit signs of fussiness are attracted by diversity in the food bowl. To stimulate your cat's natural preference, Savour Exigent contains two synergistic types of kibbles, each with a different formula and texture to enhance dual savour sensation in even the fussiest of cats.What's more, the specifically adapted energy content in ROYAL CANIN® Savour Exigent helps to maintain the ideal bodyweight of an adult cat like yours.Suitable for both indoor and outdoor cats, ROYAL CANIN® Savour Exigent will continue to stimulate your cat's appetite and provide it with all the nutrients it needs to remain active and healthy.