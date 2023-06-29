Dachshund Puppy
Tørt , Hund
Fuldfoder til hvalpe af racen Gravhund - Op til 10 måneder
Tilgængelige størrelser
1.5kg
Skræddersyet foderpille
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Støtte til immunforsvaret
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Dachshund Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.
Støtte til knogler og led
Dachshund Puppy contributes to supporting the Dachshund puppy’s bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
Sund fordøjelse
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 3 kg
|Adult weight = 6 kg
|Adult weight = 10 kg
|2 m
|67 g (6/8 cup)
|108 g (1+2/8 cups)
|153 g (1+6/8 cups)
|3 m
|75 g (7/8 cup)
|125 g (1+4/8 cups)
|180 g (2+1/8 cups)
|4 m
|79 g (7/8 cup)
|131 g (1+4/8 cups)
|191 g (2+2/8 cups)
|5 m
|79 g (7/8 cup)
|132 g (1+4/8 cups)
|195 g (2+2/8 cups)
|6 m
|71 g (7/8 cup)
|131 g (1+4/8 cups)
|194 g (2+2/8 cups)
|7 m
|64 g (6/8 cup)
|118 g (1+3/8 cups)
|175 g (2 cups)
|8 m
|57 g (5/8 cup)
|106 g (1+2/8 cups)
|157 g (1+7/8 cups)
|9 m
|56 g (5/8 cup)
|95 g (1+1/8 cups)
|140 g (1+5/8 cups)
|10 m
|56 g (5/8 cup)
|95 g (1+1/8 cups)
|139 g (1+5/8 cups)
|11 m
|Transition to Dachshund Adult
|Transition to Dachshund Adult
|Transition to Dachshund Adult
PRODUKTDETALJER
Velegnet til hvalpe på op til 10 måneder. ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Puppy-tørfoder er specielt udviklet med alle din hvalps ernæringsmæssige behov i tankerne. I denne vigtige vækstfase udvikles din hvalps immunforsvar gradvist. Dachshund Puppy-foderet indeholder antioxidanter, herunder E-vitamin, der hjælper med at understøtte din hvalps naturlige forsvar. Takket være et tilpasset kalcium- og fosforindhold bidrager foderet til opretholdelsen af sunde knogler hos din hvalp. ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Puppys sammensætning indeholder et protein af høj kvalitet. Dette protein er særligt udvalgt på grund af sin høje fordøjelighed. Derudover hjælper kombinationen af protein og præbiotika med at understøtte et sundt fordøjelsessystem hos din hvalp. Takket være indholdet af kalciumkeleringsmidler hjælper de eksklusive foderpiller med at understøtte din hvalps tandsundhed ved at mindske risikoen for dannelse af tandstensbelægninger.