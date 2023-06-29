German Shepherd Puppy

German Shepherd Puppy

Tørt , Hund

Fuldfoder til hvalpe af racen Schæfer - Op til 15 måneder

12kg

Skræddersyet foderpille

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd puppy.

Støtte til immunforsvaret

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. German Shepherd Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Fordøjelsesevne

An exclusive combination of nutrients which helps support digestive health (L.I.P. proteins) and promote a balance in the intestinal flora (FOS, MOS), thus contributing to good stool quality. Takes into account the German Shepherd puppy’s digestive sensitivity.

Sundhed i knogler og led

German Shepherd Puppy contributes to supporting the German Shepherd puppy’s bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.

TILSÆTNINGSSTOFFER (pr. kg): Tilsætningsstoffer med ernæringsmæssige egenskaber: Vitamin A: 30.500 IE, Vitamin D3: 800 IE, Vitamin E: 620 mg, Jern (3b103): 38 mg, Jod (3b201, 3b202): 3,8 mg, Kobber (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Mangan (3b502, 3b504): 49 mg, Zink (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 128 mg, Selen (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0,08 mg - Teknologiske tilsætningsstoffer: Clinoptilolit af sedimentær oprindelse: 10 g - Konserveringsmidler - Antioxidanter.
ANALYTISKE BESTANDDELE: Protein: 30,0 % - Træstof: 2,7 % - Fedtindhold: 16,0 % - Råaske: 7,3 % - Calcium: 1,26 % - Fosfor: 1 %.
SAMMENSÆTNING: Tørret fjerkræprotein, ris, hvedegluten*, hvedemel, majsmel, animalske fedtstoffer, hydrolyseret animalsk protein, roesnitter, vegetabilske fibre, fiskeolie, mineraler, sojaolie, fructo-oligosaccharider (0,5 %), psylliumskaller og -frø, gær (kilde til mannan-oligosaccharider (0,2 %) og betaglukaner), glucosamin fra fermentering, fløjlsblomstmel, Yucca schidigera-saft, hydrolyseret brusk (chondroitinkilde).
*L.I.P.: Protein udvalgt for dets meget høje fordøjelighed.
Age (months)Adult weight = 26 kgAdult weight = 35 kgAdult weight = 44 kg
2 m266 g (2+7/8 cups)287 g (3+1/8 cups)309 g (3+3/8 cups)
3 m328 g (3+5/8 cups)367 g (4 cups)405 g (4+4/8 cups)
4 m356 g (3+5/8 cups)402 g (4+3/8 cups)447 g (4+7/8 cups)
6 m407 g (4+4/8 cups)507 g (5+5/8 cups)602 g (6+5/8 cups)
8 m406 g (4+4/8 cups)511 g (5+5/8 cups)647 g (7+1/8 cups)
10 m371 g (4+1/8 cups)467 g (5+1/8 cups)605 g (6+5/8 cups)
12 m335 g (3+5/8 cups)422 g (4+5/8 cups)504 g (5+4/8 cups)
14 m333 g (3+5/8 cups)416 g (4+4/8 cups)496 g (5+3/8 cups)
16 mTransition to German Shepherd AdultTransition to German Shepherd AdultTransition to German Shepherd Adult

Velegnet til schæferhundehvalpe på op til 15 måneder. ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Puppy-tørfoder er specielt udviklet med alle din unge schæferhunds ernæringsmæssige behov i tankerne. Væksten er en vigtig fase i din hunds liv; det er en tid med store forandringer, opdagelser og nye møder. I denne vigtige fase udvikles din hvalps immunforsvar gradvist. Foderet hjælper med at understøtte din hvalps naturlige forsvar, især takket være indholdet af antioxidanter, herunder E-vitamin. ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Puppy indeholder en tilpasset kombination af næringsstoffer, der hjælper med at understøtte en god fordøjelse. Disse omfatter proteiner, der er særligt udvalgte for deres meget høje fordøjelighed. Foderpillens form og størrelse er specielt udviklet til at gøre foderet tiltalende og er specielt tilpasset til schæferhundehvalpes kæber. Takket være et tilpasset kalcium- og fosforindhold bidrager ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Puppy til understøttelsen af sunde knogler. Denne eksklusive sammensætning medvirker desuden til at opretholde en normal vægt.

