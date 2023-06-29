Sporting Life Energy 4100 L
Tørt foder til Hund
Fuldfoder til hunde - Til voksne hunde af store racer (over 10 kg) med korte perioder med intens aktivitet
Tilgængelige størrelser
15kg
Instant energy
Contains a high level of carbohydrates (40 %) to provide energy that can be used quickly to maximise performance in sporting dogs with short periods of effort.
Sprint performance
Formulated exclusively for performance in sporting and working dogs with a dedicated combination of nutrients to help support healthy joints and a healthy digestive system. Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals produced during intense activity.
Body condition
Help maintain your dog’s fitness with adapted levels of protein combined with appropriate feeding guidelines tailored for active lifestyle.
|Weight of dog (kg)
|Grams / day
|11
|149 - 196
|15
|188 - 247
|20
|233 - 307
|25
|276 - 363
|30
|316 - 416
|40
|392 - 516
|55
|498 - 655
PRODUKTDETALJER
