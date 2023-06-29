Sporting Life Energy 4100 L

Sporting Life Energy 4100 L

Tørt foder til Hund

Fuldfoder til hunde - Til voksne hunde af store racer (over 10 kg) med korte perioder med intens aktivitet

Tilgængelige størrelser

15kg

Find en forhandler

Instant energy

Contains a high level of carbohydrates (40 %) to provide energy that can be used quickly to maximise performance in sporting dogs with short periods of effort.

Sprint performance

Formulated exclusively for performance in sporting and working dogs with a dedicated combination of nutrients to help support healthy joints and a healthy digestive system. Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals produced during intense activity.

Body condition

Help maintain your dog’s fitness with adapted levels of protein combined with appropriate feeding guidelines tailored for active lifestyle.

TILSÆTNINGSSTOFFER (pr. kg): Tilsætningsstoffer med ernæringsmæssige egenskaber: A-vitamin: 22.000 IE, D3-vitamin: 1.000 IE, C-vitamin: 300 mg, E-vitamin: 500 mg, E1 (Jern): 39 mg, E2 (Jod): 3,9 mg, E4 (Kobber): 12 mg, E5 (Mangan): 51 mg, E6 (Zink): 133 mg, E8 (Selen): 0,1 mg - Teknologiske tilsætningsstoffer: Clinoptilolit af sedimentær oprindelse: 5 g - Konserveringsmidler - Antioxidanter.
ANALYTISKE BESTANDDELE: Protein: 23,0 % - Råfedt: 15,0 % - Råaske: 6,3 % - Træstof: 1,6 % - Pr. kg: Lutein: 5,0 mg - Kulhydrater: 400,0 g - Taurin: 2,0 g.
SAMMENSÆTNING: Majsmel, tørret fjerkræprotein, majs, ris, animalsk fedt, hydrolyserede animalske proteiner, vegetabilsk proteinisolat*, mineraler, fiskeolie, roetrævler, vegetabilske fibre, sojaolie, gær og dele heraf, fructo-oligosakkarider, psylliumfrø og -skaller, hydrolysat af krebsdyr (glucosaminkilde), fløjsblomstmel, hydrolysat af brusk (chondroitinkilde).
*L.I.P.: Udvalgt proteinkilde med en meget høj fordøjelighed.
Weight of dog (kg)Grams / day
11149 - 196
15188 - 247
20233 - 307
25276 - 363
30316 - 416
40392 - 516
55498 - 655

PRODUKTDETALJER

Fuldfoder til hunde - Til voksne hunde af store racer (over 10 kg) med korte perioder med intens aktivitet

Fremmer kæledyrs sundhed og velvære

Skaber værdi til hele vores økosystem

Forpligtet til at blive certificeret CO2-neutral i 2025