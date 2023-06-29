PRODUKTDETALJER

ROYAL CANIN® URINARY S/O AGEING 7+ paté er et diætetisk fuldfoder til hunde. Opløsning af struvitsten og mindskelse af risikoen for ny struvitstendannelse. Urinundermættende eller metastabiliserende egenskaber for struvit og/eller har urinforsurende egenskaber. ANBEFALING: Det anbefales at indhente råd fra en dyrlæge inden brug eller inden forlængelse af brugsperioden. Anbefalet brugsperiode for URINARY S/O AGEING 7+: 5 til 12 uger for opløsning af struvitsten og indledningsvis i op til 6 måneder for mindskelse af risikoen for ny struvitstendannelse.

