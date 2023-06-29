Urinary S/O Ageing 7+

Urinary S/O Ageing 7+

Vådt , Hund

Diætetisk fuldfoder til voksne hunde.

5B. AGEING SUPPORT

Support dogs’ vitality and cognition thanks to an opimal blend of nutrients & antioxidants. Also helps support healthy kidneys.

Sunde urinveje

Kan bidrager til mindskelse af risikoen for ny struvitstendannelse.

TILSÆTNINGSSTOFFER (per kg): Tilsætningsstoffer med ernæringsmæssige egenskaber: Vitamin D3: 210IE, Jern (3b103): 4mg, Jod (3b202): 0,2mg, Kobber (3b405, 3b406): 1,5mg, Mangan (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1,3mg, Zink (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 13mg.
ANALYTISKE BESTANDDELE: Protein: 8,7% - Fedtindhold: 5,9% - Råaske: 2,0% -  Træstof: 1,7% -  Vandindhold: 77,5% - Calcium: 0,19% - Fosfor: 0,14% - Natrium: 0,1% - Magnesium: 0,013% - Kalium: 0,42% - Klorid: 0,4% - Svovl: 0,2%.
SAMMENSÆTNING: Kød og animalske biprodukter, vegetabilske biprodukter, korn, olier og fedtstoffer, mineraler, sukker, grøntsager.
-ThinNormalOverweight
Dog's weight (kg)---
2203 g (2+1/2 pouches)178 g (2 pouches)154 g (2 pouches)
4341 g (4 pouches)300 g (3+1/2 pouches)259 g (3 pouches)
6462 g (51/2 pouches)406 g (5 pouches)351 g (4 pouches)
8573 g (6+1/2 pouches)504 g (6 pouches)435 g (5 pouches
10677 g (8 pouches)596 g (7 pouches)515 g (6 pouches)
15918 g (11 pouches808 g (9+1/2 pouches)698 g (8 pouches)
201139 g (13+1/2 puches)1002 g (12 pouches)866 g (10 pouches)
251346 g (16 pouches)1185 g (14 pouches)1023 g (12 pouches)
301544 g (18 pouches)1358 g (16 pouches)1173 g (14 pouches)
351733 g (20+1/2 pouches)1525 g (18 pouches)1317 g (15+1/2 pouches)
401915 g (22+1/2 pouches)1686 g (20 pouches)1456 g (17 pouches)

PRODUKTDETALJER

ROYAL CANIN® URINARY S/O AGEING 7+ paté er et diætetisk fuldfoder til hunde. Opløsning af struvitsten og mindskelse af risikoen for ny struvitstendannelse. Urinundermættende eller metastabiliserende egenskaber for struvit og/eller har urinforsurende egenskaber. ANBEFALING: Det anbefales at indhente råd fra en dyrlæge inden brug eller inden forlængelse af brugsperioden. Anbefalet brugsperiode for URINARY S/O AGEING 7+: 5 til 12 uger for opløsning af struvitsten og indledningsvis i op til 6 måneder for mindskelse af risikoen for ny struvitstendannelse.

