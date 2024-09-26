Hair and Skin Care

ВЫГОДА

Poor coat condition?

Does your cat have a poor coat condition? Skin cells are constantly being renewed and have significant nutritional needs. Some cats have sensitive skin reflected in a poor coat condition, but which can be supported by a proper nutritional balance.

Hair & skin care

What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? HAIR & SKIN CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain skin and coat health. Formulated with: - An exclusive complex of nutrients which helps support the skin’s barrier role. - High quality proteins with specific amino acids help promote healthy hair growth and skin renewal. - Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for their beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition.

Proven results / in 21 days / healthy shiny coat / visible effect / amino acids & vitamins / omega 3 & 6

Proven results: the exclusive use of Hair & skin care brings a significant improvement in coat shine after 21 days*. *Royal Canin internal study, 2006.

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.