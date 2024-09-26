ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Urinary care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? URINARY CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain urinary tract health. It maintains a healthy urine concentration by regulating the mineral balance and maintaining a low urinary pH, leading to less concentrated urine. The exclusive formula creates a urinary environment less favourable for the formation of urinary stones.
Proven results / 2x / as effective in supporting lower urinary tract health / in 10 days / ideal mineral balance / low urinary ph
Proven results: the exclusive use of URINARY CARE is effective after 10 days: 2x* reduced risk of urinary stone formation. *Royal Canin internal study, 2014 - Compared to a maintenance diet for felines - Specifically proven for struvite stones.