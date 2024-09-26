Urinary S/O
Влажный корм для кошек
Доступные размеры
Какова правильная часть?
12 x 85g
ДОСТУПНОСТЬ
Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
5A. IDIOPATHIC CYSTITIS
Thanks to the high moisture content of wet food, URINARY S/O FELINE increases urine dilution. Nearly 64 % of cases of FLUTD are idiopathic cystitis and wet diet is recommended in cases of recurrent cystitis.
5B. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
URINARY S/O FELINE effectively dissolves struvite uroliths.
5C. LOW RSS
Undersaturated urine creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the development and proliferation of struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
5D. URINE DILUTION
Diluting urine decreases the urinary concentration of struvites and calcium oxalates. The larger urinary volume also helps ensure more frequent bladder emptying.