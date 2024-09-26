Urinary S/O

Urinary S/O

Влажный корм для кошек

Доступные размеры

12 x 85g

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

5A. IDIOPATHIC CYSTITIS

Thanks to the high moisture content of wet food, URINARY S/O FELINE increases urine dilution. Nearly 64 % of cases of FLUTD are idiopathic cystitis and wet diet is recommended in cases of recurrent cystitis.

5B. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION

URINARY S/O FELINE effectively dissolves struvite uroliths.

5C. LOW RSS

Undersaturated urine creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the development and proliferation of struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

5D. URINE DILUTION

Diluting urine decreases the urinary concentration of struvites and calcium oxalates. The larger urinary volume also helps ensure more frequent bladder emptying.