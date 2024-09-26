Bulldog Adult

Bulldog Adult

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

3kg

12kg

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

Odour reduction

Bulldog Adult contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation which may cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odour.

Healthy skin

This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).

Bone & joint health

This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Bulldog to pick up and to encourage him to chew.