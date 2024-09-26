ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Odour reduction
Bulldog Adult contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation which may cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odour.
Healthy skin
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).
Bone & joint health
This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Bulldog to pick up and to encourage him to chew.