Digestive Care

Digestive Care

Влажный корм для собак

Доступные размеры

12 x 85g

Какова правильная часть?
ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt
ВЫГОДА

For dogs prone to digestive sensitivity

Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity. An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog’s overall health and wellbeing.

Support healthy digestion

Precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.

Canine Care Nutrition programme

Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.