Digestive Care

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
For dogs prone to digestive sensitivity
Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity. An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog’s overall health and wellbeing.
Support healthy digestion
Precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.
Canine Care Nutrition programme
Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.