ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Golden Retriever Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.
Healthy skin & coat
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Golden Retriever puppy.