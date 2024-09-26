Maxi Relax Care

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
Proven results
+44 % normal behaviour in changing environment**Royal Canin internal study.
For dogs in a changeable environment
Changes in your dog’s routine can impact his wellbeing. Situations such as a trip in the car, moving to a new home, or the arrival of a new baby can make a dog nervous. Adapting his nutrition can help him cope with change.
How else can you help your dog?
Nervousness can occur in unpredictable situations, so it's a good idea to follow routine in everyday life. Try to give your dog enough time to adjust to possible changes. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health or behaviour, please contact your veterinarian.