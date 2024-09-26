Mini Urinary Care

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА
For dogs prone to urinary sensitivities
Small dogs typically drink small amounts of water which can result in concentrated urine. When certain minerals are present in the bladder at high levels, urinary crystals can form. Nutrition can play a role in helping to maintain a healthy mineral balance and keeping the urine diluted.
Precise formula
This advanced nutritional formula is proven to help keep the urine diluted and to support a balanced mineral content. This complete nutrition can be used long-term to create an urinary environment less favourable for the formation of urinary stones.
Proven results
+21 % urinary dilution**Royal Canin internal study *compared to maintenance product (Mini Adult).