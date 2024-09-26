Satiety Weight Management

Сухой корм для собак

Доступные размеры

1.5kg

6kg

12kg

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.

ДЕТАЛИ ПРОДУКТА
ВЫГОДА

5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.

5B. BEGGING CONTROL

High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss

5C. MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass

4D.FORMULA FEATURES

Rich in essential nutrients to ensure nutrient requirements are met during weight loss.