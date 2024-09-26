Satiety Weight Management
Сухой корм для собак
Доступные размеры
1.5kg
6kg
12kg
Этот продукт является ветеринарной формулой. Обратитесь к ветеринару, чтобы узнать, подходит ли этот продукт для вашего питомца.
5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
5B. BEGGING CONTROL
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss
5C. MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass
4D.FORMULA FEATURES
Rich in essential nutrients to ensure nutrient requirements are met during weight loss.