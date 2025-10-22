首頁產品獸醫推薦營養配方老貓7+泌尿道 + 舒緩緊張處方
老貓7+泌尿道 + 舒緩緊張處方
老貓7+泌尿道 + 舒緩緊張處方
老貓7+泌尿道 + 舒緩緊張處方
老貓7+泌尿道 + 舒緩緊張處方
老貓7+泌尿道 + 舒緩緊張處方

老貓7+泌尿道 + 舒緩緊張處方

貓咪乾糧

貓咪乾糧

全部顯示

包裝

2 kgkg 2

什麼才是正確的餵食量？

庫存

本產品為獸醫推薦配方。 請諮詢獸醫，看看是否適合您的寵物。

產品詳情

優點

溶解鳥糞石

有效溶解鳥糞石。

補充水分

此配方有助於促進貓咪自然的飲水習慣，稀釋尿液，從而降低尿液飽和度。

老齡健康支援

特別配製的營養配方，全面支援貓咪的老化過程，有助維持腎臟及心臟健康。

膀胱健康

此配方特別加入多種營養素，針對導致貓下泌尿道疾病（包括貓特發性膀胱炎 FIC）的主要風險因素，全面支持膀胱健康。

營養資訊