老貓7+泌尿道 + 舒緩緊張處方

產品詳情
優點
溶解鳥糞石
有效溶解鳥糞石。
補充水分
此配方有助於促進貓咪自然的飲水習慣，稀釋尿液，從而降低尿液飽和度。
老齡健康支援
特別配製的營養配方，全面支援貓咪的老化過程，有助維持腎臟及心臟健康。
膀胱健康
此配方特別加入多種營養素，針對導致貓下泌尿道疾病（包括貓特發性膀胱炎 FIC）的主要風險因素，全面支持膀胱健康。
營養資訊
玉米, 小麥麩質**, 小麥, 脫水禽肉蛋白, 小麥粉, 玉米粉, 水解動物蛋白, 動物脂肪, 礦物質 , 米, 菊苣漿, 酵母產品, 植物纖維, 蛋粉, 魚油, 乾番茄漿, 洋車前子殼和籽, 大豆油、果寡糖, 藻油（裂殖壺藻屬, 水解乳蛋白 (0.09%), 發酵來源的葡萄糖胺, 金盞花, 水解軟骨
添加劑（每千克）： －營養添加劑 : 維生素A：19500 IU、維生素D3：700 IU、鐵 (3b103)：33毫克、碘 (3b201, 3b202)：3.4毫克、銅 (3b405, 3b406)：10毫克、錳 (3b502, 3b504)：42毫克、鋅 (3b603, 3b605, 3b606)：135毫克、硒 (3b801, 3b811, 3b812)：0.07毫克 -抗氧化物。
n/a
**L.I.P.：極易消化性蛋白質
餵食指南： 請參閱表格。應隨時提供清水。 批號、工廠登記號碼及有效日期：請參閱包裝上的資訊。 請存放於陰涼乾燥處。
ADULT CAT
|貓隻體重
(公斤)
|身體狀況
|過瘦
|正常
|過重
|克
|杯
|克
|杯
|克
|杯
|2
|41
|3/8
|34
|3/8
|27
|2/8
|2.5
|48
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|3
|55
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|3.5
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4
|67
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|4.5
|73
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|5
|79
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|53
|4/8
|5.5
|84
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|6
|90
|1
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|6.5
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|7
|100
|1
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|7.5
|105
|1 + 1/8
|88
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|8
|110
|1 + 1/8
|92
|1
|73
|6/8
|8.5
|115
|1 + 2/8
|96
|1
|77
|6/8
|9
|120
|1 + 2/8
|100
|1
|80
|7/8
|9.5
|124
|1 + 2/8
|104
|1 + 1/8
|83
|7/8
|10
|129
|1 + 3/8
|108
|1 + 1/8
|86
|7/8
</style><style>
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