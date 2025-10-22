首頁產品展示零售系列CCN 成犬挑嘴加護主食濕糧（肉塊）
CCN 成犬挑嘴加護主食濕糧（肉塊）

CCN 成犬挑嘴加護主食濕糧（肉塊）

犬隻濕糧

Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs over 10 months old - Dogs with fussy appetites

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包裝

1 x 85 g

12 x 85 g

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產品詳情

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優點

Highly palatable

Featuring ingredients and high quality proteins specially selected for their palatability to ensure maximum acceptance.

Sensitivity description

Some fussy dogs choose what they’re going to eat, they’ll consider smell, taste and texture so you need a food that satisfies all.

Canine care nutrition programme

Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.

營養資訊