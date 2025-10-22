CCN 成犬挑嘴加護主食濕糧（肉塊）

產品詳情
優點
Highly palatable
Featuring ingredients and high quality proteins specially selected for their palatability to ensure maximum acceptance.
Sensitivity description
Some fussy dogs choose what they’re going to eat, they’ll consider smell, taste and texture so you need a food that satisfies all.
Canine care nutrition programme
Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.
營養資訊
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, minerals, various sugars. ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 170 IU, E1 (Iron): 4 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 12 mg. ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 8.5% - Fat content: 5.9% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 79.5%.