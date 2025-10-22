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Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac
Cardiac

Cardiac

Dry food for Cat

Dry food for Cat

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Sizes available

1.5 kgkg 1.5

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS

BENEFITS

SUPPORTS HEART FUNCTION

Unique formula enriched with vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and omega-3 fatty acids (EPA+DHA) to support heart function.

REDUCES HEART WORKLOAD

Restricted level of sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart and support heart function in the case of chronic cardiac insufficiency.

URINARY HEALTH SUPPORT

Adapted to support the needs of sterilised cats with urinary sensitivities.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION