PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
SUPPORTS HEART FUNCTION
Unique formula enriched with vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and omega-3 fatty acids (EPA+DHA) to support heart function.
REDUCES HEART WORKLOAD
Restricted level of sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart and support heart function in the case of chronic cardiac insufficiency.
URINARY HEALTH SUPPORT
Adapted to support the needs of sterilised cats with urinary sensitivities.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Dehydrated poultry protein, barley, wheat gluten**, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, yeasts products, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, mono- and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, soya oil, marigold meal.
ADDITIVES (per kg) - Nutritional additives: Vitamin A 18 554 IU, Vitamin D3 964 IU, Vitamin E: 437 mg, Vitamin C: 178 mg, Taurine: 2.2 g, Iron (3b103) 19 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202) 1.9 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406) 5.9 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504) 25 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606) 113 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812) 0.05 mg, Zootechnical Additives: Ammonium chloride: 5 g - Antioxidants.
Protein: 45.7% - Fat content: 13.0% - Crude ash: 6.9% - Crude fibres: 6.5% - Nitrogen Free Extract (NFE): 22.4% - Magnesium: 0.07% - Potassium: 0.7% - Sodium: 0.25% - EPA/DHA: 0.27% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.58%.
**LIP (Low Indigestible Protein): protein selected because of its very high digestibility.
FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: see table. Water should be available at all times. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
ADULT CAT
|CAT'S
WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|41
|3/8
|34
|3/8
|27
|2/8
|2.5
|48
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|3
|54
|4/8
|45
|4/8
|36
|3/8
|3.5
|60
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|4
|66
|5/8
|55
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|4.5
|72
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|5
|78
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|52
|4/8
|5.5
|83
|7/8
|70
|5/8
|56
|4/8
|6
|89
|7/8
|74
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|6.5
|94
|7/8
|78
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|7
|99
|1
|83
|6/8
|66
|5/8
|7.5
|104
|1
|87
|7/8
|69
|5/8
|8
|109
|1
|91
|7/8
|73
|6/8
|8.5
|114
|1 + 1/8
|95
|7/8
|76
|6/8
|9
|118
|1 + 1/8
|99
|1
|79
|6/8
|9.5
|123
|1 + 2/8
|103
|1
|82
|6/8
|10
|127
|1 + 2/8
|106
|1
|85
|7/8