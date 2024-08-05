DENTAL
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - For adult cats with dental sensitivities
1.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PLAQUE CONTROL
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce plaque build-up.
BRUSHING EFFECT
The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the food. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up.
HAIRBALL COMPLEX
A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.
COMPOSITION : Wheat gluten*, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, animal fats, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, maize flour, beet pulp, minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds (0.50%), soya oil, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25500 IU, Vitamin D3: 795 IU, Iron (3b103): 45 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 14 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 58 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 137 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein 29.0%, Fat content: 15.0%, Crude ash: 6.4%, Crude fibres: 5.4%, Calcium: 0.85%, Phosphorus: 0.65%, Sodium: 0.65%, Potassium: 0.65%, Sulphur: 0.8% Chloride: 1.13%, Magnesium: 0.07%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.