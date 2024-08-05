DENTAL

DENTAL

Dry food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - For adult cats with dental sensitivities

1.5kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PLAQUE CONTROL

Clinically proven to efficiently reduce plaque build-up.

BRUSHING EFFECT

The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the food. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up.

HAIRBALL COMPLEX

A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.

