BHN Dachshund Adult Dog (Loaf)

The Dachshund is a friendly, intelligent, loyal breed that is widely renowned as the ideal family dog. Adult Dachshunds need a diet that provides the nutrients required to meet the energy needs of this particular breed, to help maintain their healthy levels of activity. Suitable for Dachshunds over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind to help benefit its overall good health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is designed to contribute to the maintenance of your Dachshund’s muscle tone. The optimal nutrition found in ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf also helps to support good joint and bone health. ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is formulated with a specially adapted texture to increase palatability. This means that this particular formula helps to satisfy your dog’s appetite – even if it has a tendency for fussiness! To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.