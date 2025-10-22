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CCN Exigent Adult Dog (Loaf)

CCN Exigent Adult Dog (Loaf)

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs over 10 months old - Dogs with fussy appetites.

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Sizes available

1 x 85 g

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PRODUCT DETAILS

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BENEFITS

Highly palatable

Featuring ingredients and high quality proteins specially selected for their palatability to ensure maximum acceptance.

For dogs with fussy appetites

Some fussy dogs choose what they're going to eat, they''ll consider smell, taste and texture so you need a food that satisfies all.

Canine care nutrition programme

Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION