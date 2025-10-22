CCN Exigent Adult Dog (Loaf)

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Highly palatable
Featuring ingredients and high quality proteins specially selected for their palatability to ensure maximum acceptance.
For dogs with fussy appetites
Some fussy dogs choose what they're going to eat, they''ll consider smell, taste and texture so you need a food that satisfies all.
Canine care nutrition programme
Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 140 IU, Iron (3b103): 8 mg, lodine (3b202): 0.25 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406) : 2 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 2.4 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606) : 24 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 8.5% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Fat content: 5.9% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Moisture: 79.5%.
Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude Protein (min) 65 - Moisture (max) 825 - Crude Fat (min) 39 - Crude Fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 19. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Weight
|Pouches
|2kg
|2
|4kg
|3 + 1/2
|10kg
|7 + 1/2