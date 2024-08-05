SHN Maxi Puppy (Gravy)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for puppies up to 15 months old that will have an adult weight between 26-44 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your large puppy in mind. To support your puppy’s natural defences during this key growth period, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants – including vitamin E – that helps to support your puppy’s immune system while it’s still developing. The highly digestible protein and prebiotics in ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy help to support good digestive activity and a healthy balance of intestinal flora. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy contains a moderate energy content to meet the moderate energy needs of large breed puppies like yours. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

