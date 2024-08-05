SHN Medium Adult Dog
Dry food for Dog
￼Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - From 12 months to 7 years old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
4kg
15kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Natural defences
Helps support your dog's natural defences, thanks particularly to an antioxidant complex and manno-oligo-saccharides.
High digestibility
Helps promote optimal digestibility thaks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
Omega 3: EPA 6 DHA
Enriched formula with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Crude Protein 23.0% (min.), Crude Fat 12.0% (min.), Calcium 0.968% (min.), Phosphorus 0.632% (min.), Ash 6.6% (max.), Crude Fiber 2.3% (max.), Moisture 10.5% (max.), omega 3: 0.75%, EPA/DHA: 0.31%.
COMPOSITION: corn, dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, turkey, etc.), wheat, animal fat (poultry fat), hydrolysed animal proteins (poultry, etc.), beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, yeast, soybean oil, mannan oligosaccharide. No animal medicine included.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Amino acids, Vitamin A: 12500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 29 mg, E2 (Iodine): 2.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 37 mg, E6 (Zinc): 124 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Acidifier, Antioxidants.