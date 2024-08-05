SHN Medium Adult
Dry food for Dog
For adult medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg). Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
4 kg
15 kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
ADAPTED KIBBLE SIZE: Adapted to encourage chewing.
BENEFITS
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
Contributes to maintaining muscle mass with an adapted high-quality protein content.
NATURAL DEFENCES
Helps support dogs' natural defences, thanks particularly to a vitamin blend (including vitamins C and E) and prebiotics.
OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT
Contains vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for maximal absorption.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Dehydrated poultry proteins, wheat, maize flour, wheat flour, maize, animal fats, barley, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, wheat gluten, beet pulp, minerals, soya oil, yeasts products, fish oil, yeasts (source of manno-oligosaccharides), algal oil Schizochytrium sp.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 14200 IU, Vitamin D3: 900 IU, Vitamin C: 120 mg, Vitamin E: 500 mg, Iron [3b103]: 36 mg, lodine [3b201, 3b202]: 3,6 mg, Copper [3b405, 36406]: 11 mg, Manganese [3b502, 3b504]: 46 mg, Zinc [3b603, 36605, 3b606]: 129 mg, Selenium [3b801, 3b811, 3b812]: 0,09 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical Constituants: Moisture 9.5%, Protein 25%, Fat content 14%, Crude fiber 1.4%, Crude ash 6.2%, NFE* 43.9%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|LOW ACTIVITY
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|HIGH ACTIVITY
|11
|150 g (1 cup + 5/8 cup)
|173 g (1 cup + 7/8 cup)
|197 g (2 cup + 1/8 cup)
|14
|179 g (1 cup + 7/8 cup)
|208 g (2 cup + 2/8 cup)
|236 g (2 cup + 4/8 cup)
|16
|198 g (2 cup + 1/8 cup)
|230 g (2 cup + 4/8 cup)
|261 g (2 cup + 6/8 cup)
|20
|234 g (2 cup + 4/8 cup)
|271 g (2 cup + 7/8 cup)
|309 g (3 cup + 2/8 cup)
|25
|277 g (3 cup)
|321 g (3 cup + 3/8 cup)
|365 g (3 cup + 7/8 cup)