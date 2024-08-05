ADULT
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for adult dogs
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SKIN & COAT
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula to support healthy digestion.
URINARY HEALTH
Supports your dog's healthy urinary tract.
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, yeasts.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 200 IU, Iron (3b103): 12 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.18 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 1.4 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 3.8 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 38 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 7.6%, Fat content: 4.5%, Crude ash: 1.8%, Crude fibres: 1.1%, Moisture: 79.0%, Linoleic acid: 0.9%, EPA/DHA: 0.099%.