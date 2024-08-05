ADULT
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
4kg
10kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SKIN & COAT
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
COMPOSITION : Maize, dehydrated poultry protein, rice, wheat flour, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, dehydrated pork protein, wheat gluten*, soya oil, fish oil, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.49%), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein) (0.059%).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1010 IU, Iron (3b103): 40 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 52 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 133 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 6.1% - Crude fibres: 1.4% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 3.4% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.64% - EPA/DHA: 0.29% - Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 2.52% - Taurine: 0.19% - Per kg: Vitamin C: 280.0 mg, Vitamin E: 480.0 mg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.