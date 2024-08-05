ADULT

ADULT

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old

Sizes available

4kg

10kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

SKIN & COAT

Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image