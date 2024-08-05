Early Renal
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Early renal support
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.
EPA+DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.
Antioxidant complex
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
COMPOSITION : Maize, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat flour, rice, wheat, animal fats, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, wheat gluten*, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, butyric acid salt, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein).Protein sources: dehydrated poultry protein, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat gluten*.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 58 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.8 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 60 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 136 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.14 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 22.5% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 5.1% - Crude fibres: 1.5% - Calcium: 0.8% - Phosphorus: 0.5% - Potassium: 0.6% - Sodium: 0.35% - Essential Fatty Acids (Linoleic Acid): 2.66% - EPA/DHA: 0.5% - Omega 3 fatty acids: 0.86%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|53
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|40
|4/8
|4
|90
|1+1/8
|79
|1
|68
|6/8
|6
|121
|1+4/8
|107
|1+2/8
|92
|1+1/8
|8
|151
|1+6/8
|133
|1+5/8
|114
|1+3/8
|10
|178
|2+1/8
|157
|1+7/8
|135
|1+5/8
|15
|241
|2+7/8
|212
|2+4/8
|183
|2+1/8
|20
|299
|3+4/8
|263
|3+1/8
|228
|2+6/8
|25
|354
|4+2/8
|311
|3+6/8
|269
|3+2/8
|30
|406
|4+7/8
|357
|4+2/8
|308
|3+5/8
|35
|455
|5+3/8
|401
|4+6/8
|346
|4+1/8
|40
|503
|6
|443
|5+2/8
|383
|4+4/8
|45
|550
|6+4/8
|484
|5+6/8
|418
|5
|50
|595
|7+1/8
|524
|6+2/8
|452
|5+3/8
|55
|639
|7+5/8
|563
|6+6/8
|486
|5+6/8
|60
|682
|8+1/8
|601
|7+1/8
|519
|6+1/8
|70
|766
|9+1/8
|674
|8
|582
|6+7/8
|80
|847
|10+1/8
|745
|8+7/8
|644
|7+5/8