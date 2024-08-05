Early Renal

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

2kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Early renal support

Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.

EPA+DHA

EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.

Antioxidant complex

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.

