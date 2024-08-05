Mobility C2P+ Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
3.5kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Mobility support
Scientifically proven in a clinical study where 88% of dogs showed an improvement in mobility when fed Mobility C2P+.
Innovation C2P+ joint complex
Formulated with a synergistic combination of turmeric extract, hydrolysed collagen and green tea polyphenols, to help protect joint cartilage health.
Adapted to small dogs
Supports digestive and urinary needs with a kibble adapted for small dogs.
S/O INDEX
COMPOSITION : Maize flour, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, wheat, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, fish oil, beet pulp, minerals, hydrolysed collagen (1.6%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 40 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 52 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 137 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.1 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: turmeric extract (Curcuma Longa L.): 1.584 g, Tea extract (source of polyphenols): 790 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|2.5
|61
|5/8
|52
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|3
|70
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|51
|5/8
|3.5
|78
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|4
|86
|1
|75
|7/8
|63
|6/8
|5
|102
|1+1/8
|88
|1
|74
|7/8
|6
|117
|1+2/8
|101
|1+1/8
|85
|1
|7
|132
|1+4/8
|114
|1+2/8
|96
|1+1/8
|8
|145
|1+5/8
|126
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|9
|159
|1+6/8
|137
|1+4/8
|116
|1+2/8
|10
|172
|1+7/8
|148
|1+5/8
|125
|1+3/8