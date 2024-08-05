Renal Liquid Dog

Liquid food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

3 x 200ml

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Renal dietary management

Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.

High energy (5 kcal/ml)

Very high energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Complete nutrition

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals.

Easy tube feeding

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION