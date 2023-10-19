KITTEN STERILISED Chunks in jelly

DETAIL PRODUK

ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten in Jelly is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of sterilised kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 6 to 12-month-old sterilised kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes. This tailored diet offers moist chunks in jelly that are an optimal size, texture and taste for growing kittens. It also contains a moderate fat content to help reduce the risk of weight gain, while still containing optimal levels of protein, calcium and phosphorus for healthy development. The formula also contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to support the development of the kitten's healthy immune system. These dietary antioxidants have been shown to stimulate a higher and faster rise in antibodies after vaccination. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten in Jelly also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten in Jelly has been created to satisfy the most discerning feline palate. This wet food offers your sterilised kitten a positive sensory experience, supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Kitten dry kibble diet. By the time your sterilised kitten reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown cat. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care, available as a dry kibble diet or as wet chunks in gravy or jelly.

Baca lebih lanjut