Giant Junior
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Ukuran yang tersedia
3.5 kg
15 kg
4A- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4B- 2nd growth stage: muscle development
As your giant breed puppy gains more muscle during the second growth stage, an adapted protein content helps support muscle development from 8 to 18-24 months old.
4C- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
FEEDING GUIDELINE
KIBBLE AGE IN MONTHS ADULT TARGET WEIGHT grams per day OR Always keep fresh drinking water available Metabolisable energy XX mL = XX g kcal/kg months
LEGAL TEXT
BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved. *Average X days feeding for a X months old puppy.
4E- Adapted kibble size
No text
4D- Bone & joint support
Balanced level of energy and precise mineral content, including calcium and phosphorus, to promote development of strong bones in giant breed puppies.