Medium Adult
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Ukuran yang tersedia
4 kg
10 kg
Medium dogs work up their muscle mass condition as they may exercise regularly. This formula contributes to maintaining muscle mass with an adapted high-quality protein content.
Medium dogs may have an active lifestyle and could be exposed to environmental factors. This formula helps support dogs' natural defences, thanks particularly to a vitamin blend (including vitamins C and E) and prebiotics.
During adulthood, medium dogs need dedicated nutrients to stay active and healthy. This formula contains vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for a maximal absorption.
Enriched with a blend of nutrients to help support a shiny coat and healthy skin.
Supporting your pet’s health is our priority. That’s why at ROYAL CANIN, our team of scientists creates formulas tailored to your cat and dog's specific nutritional needs, using high-quality nutrients and keeping the environment in mind.
This kibble is specifically medium-sized and adapted to dogs' jaw to encourage chewing.
