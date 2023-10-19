PUPPY - MEDIUM

Makanan Kering untuk Anjing

￼Complete feed for dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight from 11 to 25 kg) - Up to 12 months old

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of medium-sized puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 12-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 11-25 kg. This tailored diet contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E which are proven to support the development of a puppy´s healthy immune system. It is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. A combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The formula also contains an optimal energy content designed to satisfy the energy needs of growing, medium-sized puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy has been designed to be large enough to discourage gobbling, but not so big that a puppy becomes reluctant to eat. A mechanical brushing effect as your puppy chews helps to support dental health. By the time your puppy reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.

Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give puppies a healthy start in life.

Contains natural antioxidants. No artificial flavours. No artificial colours.

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

Satisfies the high energy needs of medium breed puppies over their growth period, up to 12 months old.

