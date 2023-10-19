Royal Canin Wet Early Renal

Royal Canin Wet Early Renal

Makanan Basah untuk Anjing

Ukuran yang tersedia

1 x 100g

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?

KETERSEDIAAN

Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.

Temukan peritel

EPA+DHA

EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support renal function.

EARLY RENAL SUPPORT

Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.

DETAIL PRODUK

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt

Meningkatkan kesehatan dan kesejateraan hewan peliharaan

Menciptakan nilai untuk keseluruhan ekosistem kita

Berkomitmen untuk menjadi perusahaan yang bersertifikat netral karbon pada tahun 2025