Gastrointestinal Puppy
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete dietetic feed for dogs - Specially for puppies
1kg
2.5kg
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
2A. An impaired digestive function prevents dogs from properly benefiting from nutrients contained in their food.
2B. Their immature digestive system make puppies more prone to digestive issues.
2C. Vomiting, diarrhea or loose stools are the most common signs of digestive issues.
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. Highly digestible ingredients and adapted level of electrolytes.
4C. Antioxidants to support the puppy’s natural defences.
4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.
Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetite and help transition from milk to solid food.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
These products are also suitable for bitches during gestation and lactation. Please ask your veterinarian for the correct rationing.
|Adult
|weight
|2 kg
|5 kg
|10 kg
|Puppy's age (months)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|1-2
|39 - 47
|3/8
|65-90
|5/8 - 7/8
|91 - 141
|7/8 - 1+2/8
|3-4
|52 - 54
|4/8
|101 - 106
|7/8 - 1
|166 - 176
|1+4/8 - 1+5/8
|5-6
|53 - 46
|4/8 - 3/8
|106 - 96
|1 - 7/8
|179 - 178
|1+5/8
|7-8
|39 - 38
|3/8
|87 - 77
|6/8
|161 - 144
|1+4/8 - 1+2/8
|9-10
|38
|3/8
|76 - 75
|6/8 - 5/8
|129 - 128
|1+1/8
|11-12
|126
|1+1/8
|20 kg
|30 kg
|40 kg
|1-2
|129 - 226
|1+1/8 - 2
|143 - 248
|1+2/8 - 2+2/8
|156 - 270
|1+3/8 - 2+4/8
|3-4
|273 - 293
|2+4/8 - 2+5/8
|311 - 339
|2+7/8 - 3+1/8
|350 - 385
|3+1/8 - 3+4/8
|5-6
|301
|2+6/8
|374 - 407
|3+3/8 - 3+6/8
|448 - 505
|4 - 4+5/8
|7-8
|280 - 261
|2+4/8 - 2+3/8
|408 - 380
|3+6/8 - 3+4/8
|506 - 475
|4+5/8 - 4+2/8
|9-10
|238 - 217
|2+1/8 - 2
|354 - 322
|3+2/8 - 2+7/8
|445 - 414
|4 - 3+6/8
|11-12
|214 - 213
|2 - 1+7/8
|292 - 290
|2+5/8
|389 - 364
|3+4/8 - 3+2/8
|Mother
|weight (kg)
|Gestation (weeks)
|2 kg
|5 kg
|10 kg
|1 à 5
|44
|3/8
|87
|6/8
|146
|1+3/8
|6-7
|48 - 53
|3/8 - 4/8
|96 - 104
|7/8 - 1
|161 - 176
|1+4/8 - 1+5/8
|8-9
|57 - 61
|4/8
|113 - 122
|1 - 1+1/8
|190 - 205
|1+6/8 - 1+7/8
|20 kg
|30 kg
|40 KG
|1 à 5
|246
|2+2/8
|334
|3
|414
|3+6/8
|6-7
|271 - 295
|2+4/8 - 2+5/8
|367 - 400
|3+3/8 - 3+5/8
|455 - 497
|4+1/8 - 4+4/8
|8-9
|320 - 345
|2+7/8 - 3+1/8
|434 - 467
|3+7/8 - 4+2/8
|538 - 579
|4+7/8 - 5+2/8
|Lactation
|ad libitum
Benefits: Digestive support / Optimal growth / Easy rehydration ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy is specifically formulated to help support your puppy’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. In order to meet your growing puppy’s nutritional needs for healthy development, this high energy formula contains specially adapted levels of supportive nutrients, such as protein and calcium. This kibble can be easily rehydrated to encourage food acceptance in puppies with a decreased appetite. This process can also help to make the transition from milk to solid food easier for your puppy. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each puppy’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy is also available as wet food with an ultra-soft mousse texture.* *Subject to product availability