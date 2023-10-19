Skin Support

Makanan Kering untuk Anjing

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Ukuran yang tersedia

2kg

7kg

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?

KETERSEDIAAN

Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.

Temukan peritel

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

EPA/DHA

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

A complex of nutrients to help support the skin’s natural defences and support healing.

DETAIL PRODUK

