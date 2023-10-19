Skin Support
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
Skin Support
A complex of nutrients to help support the skin’s natural defences and support healing.
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, vegetable fibres, fish oil, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, aloe vera extract (0.06%), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Vitamin C: 280 mg, E1 (Iron): 39 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 51 mg, E6 (Zinc): 129 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Curcumine extract: 4.4 g - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 8.1% - Crude fibres: 3.4%. Per kg: Essential fatty acid (Linoleic Acid): 30.4 g - EPA/DHA: 6.0 g - Omega 3: 12.0 g - Omega 6: 33.5 g - Taurine: 1.8 g.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 210 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 130 - Crude fibre (max) 44 - Crude ash (max) 89. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|overweight
|Dog's weight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2kg
|57
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|4kg
|97
|1
|85
|7/8
|73
|6/8
|6kg
|131
|1 + 2/8
|107
|1 + 1/8
|93
|1
|8kg
|163
|1 + 5/8
|143
|1 + 3/8
|124
|1 + 2/8
|10kg
|192
|1 + 7/8
|169
|1 + 5/8
|146
|1 + 4/8
|15kg
|260
|2 + 5/8
|229
|2 + 2/8
|198
|2
|20kg
|323
|3 + 2/8
|284
|2 + 7/8
|246
|2 + 4/8
|25kg
|382
|3 + 6/8
|336
|3 + 3/8
|290
|2 + 7/8
|30kg
|438
|4 + 3/8
|385
|3 + 7/8
|333
|3 + 2/8
|35kg
|492
|4 + 7/8
|433
|4 + 2/8
|374
|3 + 6/8
|40kg
|543
|5 + 3/8
|478
|4 + 6/8
|413
|4 + 1/8
|45kg
|594
|5 + 7/8
|522
|5 + 1/8
|451
|4 + 4/8
|50kg
|642
|6 + 3/8
|565
|5 + 5/8
|488
|4 + 7/8
|55kg
|690
|6 + 7/8
|607
|6
|524
|5 + 4/8
|60kg
|736
|7 + 2/8
|648
|6 + 3/8
|560
|5 + 4/8
|70kg
|827
|8 + 2/8
|728
|7 + 2/8
|628
|6 + 1/4
|80kg
|914
|9 + 1/8
|804
|8
|695
|6 + 7/8