Ageing 12+ Thin Slices In Gravy

As your cat enters its senior years, its body will go through changes and the type of nutrition it needs will be different - as will the type of food it instinctively prefers. To ensure that your senior cat (aged 12 or over) receives the specific nutrition it needs to help maintain optimal health, you will need to feed it a diet that it prefer naturally and instinctively. Essentially, consumption is just as important as nutrition when it comes to maintaining your cat's excellent level of health. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Ageing 12+ in Gravy is formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile that is instinctively preferred by ageing cats like yours. Senior cats will often need higher levels of nutritional support for the overall maintenance of good joint health. This is why ROYAL CANINÂ® Ageing 12+ in Gravy is specially formulated to help maintain healthy joints through a high level of Omega-3 fatty acids - specifically EPA and DHA. To help support healthy kidney function and overall renal health, ROYAL CANINÂ® Ageing 12+ in Gravy also contains adequate phosphorus content. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Ageing 12+ is also available in a succulent jelly, or as dry food with tasty and crunchy kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Ageing 12+ in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

