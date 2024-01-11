ROYAL CANINÂ® Babycat Milk is specially formulated to support harmonious growth in first-age kittens and be as close as possible to maternal milk. A kitten's digestive health develops gradually in its early weeks, so a diet that helps to support healthy digestion is key. ROYAL CANINÂ® Babycat Milk contains a lactose content very similar to that of maternal milk. This exclusive, instant formula dissolves quickly with no sediment and is comprised of carefully selected, highly digestible proteins and prebiotics that help to support healthy digestion. Kittens are not able to digest starch, so to further support a healthy digestive environment, ROYAL CANINÂ® Babycat Milk is starch-free. Your kitten's natural defences and nervous system continue to develop after birth. ROYAL CANINÂ® Babycat Milk is enriched with an essential Omega-3 fatty acid called DHA. DHA is naturally present in maternal milk and plays a role in supporting your kitten's cognitive function as it develops. It is recommended that you refer to the on-pack feeding guide to make sure your kitten gets the appropriate volume for optimal support. All our products undergo extensive quality checks to ensure that when your kitten eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Babycat Milk, it's getting complete and balanced nutrition to support a healthy start to life.
Harmonious growth
For steady, harmonious growth, the composition of Babycat milk is as close as possible to queen''s milk.
Digestive health
Babycat milk contains carefully selected highly-digestible proteins, and has a lactose content very close to that of maternal milk. It is particularly suitable for the kitten’s digestive system, because it does not contain starch (kittens don’t secrete enough enzyme to digest starch). The kitten's intestinal flora develops gradually over several weeks. The addition of prebiotics (FOS) helps to support digestive health.
Instant milk
With its exclusive formula, Babycat milk dissolves instantly and completely, with no sediment, creating a totally homogenous formula (see the utilisation guide).
Enriched with DHA
The kitten’s nervous system continues to develop after birth. DHA naturally present in maternal milk supports the development of cognitive function. Babycat milk is enriched with DHA.