During their first 3 weeks, kittens rely on their mother's milk. From then, weaning kittens will begin to transition to licking and chewing what their mother is eating. For this reason, it's a good idea to feed gestating and lactating queens a nutritious diet that's tailored to meet her unique nutritional needs and those of her kittens. ROYAL CANINÂ® Mother & Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse is specially adapted to meet your cat's high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation. It's also formulated to have a palatable, soft texture that is ideal for nursing kittens up to 4 months old. ROYAL CANINÂ® Mother & Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse contains nutrients, including vitamins C and E, to support a healthy immune system. This formula is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and healthy vision in young kittens. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANINÂ® Mother & Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANINÂ® Mother & Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse is not only easy for weaning kittens to eat, but it helps provide the lactating mother with the moisture she needs for milk production. Did you know that a kitten's nutritional needs change as they grow? In the short span of 16 weeks, they will need a diet that's specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs during the next growth phase. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANINÂ® diets for kittens. These are available as dry kibble diets or as wet chunks in loaf, gravy or jelly. At Royal Canin, we're committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, vets and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your queen and her kittens eat ROYAL CANINÂ® Mother & Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse, they're getting a complete and balanced diet.

