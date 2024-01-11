Multifunction Urinary S/O + Calm
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Calming support
Contains hydrolysed casein (milk protein) and L-tryptophan to help manage exposure to increased environmental challenges.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve struvite stones.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight. Overweight is a risk factor for FLUTD.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, wheat gluten*, maize, wheat, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, animal fats, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, hydrolysed milk protein**, marigold extract (source of lutein). **Alpha-S1 casein trypsic hydrolysate: 0.94 g/kg
Additives (per kg)***: Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 28100 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 34 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 44 mg, E6 (Zinc): 131 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 34% - Fat content: 11% - Crude ash: 9.2% - Crude fibres: 5.6% - Taurine (total): 0.22% - Calcium: 1.08% - Phosphorus: 0.98% - Sodium: 1.15% - Magnesium: 0.07% - Potassium: 0.8% - Chloride: 1.82% - Sulphur: 0.8% - Tryptophan (total): 4 g/kg - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate: 1.4% - DL-Methionine : 0.61% - EPA and DHA : 0.64%.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat's weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2
|43 g
|36 g
|-
|3
|57 g
|48 g
|-
|4
|70 g
|58 g
|47 g
|5
|82 g
|68 g
|55 g
|6
|93 g
|78 g
|62 g
|7
|104 g
|87 g
|69 g
|8
|114 g
|95 g
|76 g
|9
|124 g
|104 g
|83 g
|10
|134 g
|112 g
|89 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Convertion table :
|-
|-
|-
|1 cup = 240 ml
|g
|cup
|-
|36
|3/8
|-
|48
|4/8
|-
|62
|5/8
|-
|78
|6/8
|-
|95
|7/8
|-
|112
|1+1/8
|-
|124
|1+2/8
|-
|134
|1+3/8
|-