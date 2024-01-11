PRODUCT DETAILS

Because each breed has their own unique needs, the food you choose for your adult Bichon Frise is important. No matter what your dog's age, it needs a complete and balanced diet full of nutrients that specifically help to support optimal health. Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Bichon Frise Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Bichon Frise in mind. The adapted combination of appropriate nutrients in this formula helps to maintain a healthy urinary system. ROYAL CANINÂ® Bichon Frise Adult also has an adapted mineral content, but make sure that you also encourage your dog to drink frequently - this will help to keep your dog hydrated, whilst also supporting optimal urinary health. The health of your dog's skin has an impact on the health of its coat. The Bichon Frise has a fluffy white coat that grows constantly and therefore requires extra grooming alongside assistive nutrients. ROYAL CANINÂ® Bichon Frise Adult is enriched with borage oil and Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to help support the skin's barrier role which contributes to a generally healthy skin condition. Additionally, this adapted complex of nutrients helps to keep your dog's coat nourished and healthy. ROYAL CANINÂ® Bichon Frise Adult also helps your dog maintain an ideal weight. What's more, the tailor-made kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Bichon Frise Adult is specially designed with calcium chelators to help slow down the formation and build-up of tartar. This contributes to the overall health of your dog's dental hygiene. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Bichon Frise Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

