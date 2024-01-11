Poodle Loaf

PRODUCT DETAILS

Intelligent, alert and active companions that are harmoniously built, the Poodle is a long-eared and curly-coated breed of dog that exudes elegance and pride. With a reputation for loyalty and vivacity, a high capacity for learning and training, and a high average life expectancy, it's easy to see why the Miniature Poodle is such a prized companion. Providing your Poodle with a complete and balanced diet is important at any age. The nutrients your dog consumes contribute to its overall health and support its general wellbeing. Suitable for Poodles over 10 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Poodle in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANINÂ® Poodle in Loaf is designed to help maintain your Poodle's muscle tone and physical health. Thanks to the inclusion of optimal nutrients, ROYAL CANINÂ® Poodle in Loaf also supports your Poodle's skin health, as well as helping to maintain the health of its beautiful coat. What's more, ROYAL CANINÂ® Poodle in Loaf is formulated with a specifically adapted texture to provide increased palatability. The high palatability of ROYAL CANINÂ® Poodle should help to satisfy the appetites of even the fussiest Poodles! To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Poodle in Loaf is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Poodle in Loaf, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

