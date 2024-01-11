During your large-breed puppy's growth period, they need enough calories and the right nutrients for their developing skeletal, nervous and sensory systems. This can be a challenge for puppies of this size: because they are susceptible to bone and joint problems, high levels of calcium or vitamins can be harmful. As younger puppies gradually lose the 'Ëœantibody shield' provided by their mother's colostrum, they also need optimal protein to build their own immune system. ROYAL CANINÂ® Maxi Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of large-breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 15-month-old large-breed puppies that should reach an adult weight of 26-44kg. This formula contains nutrients such as vitamins C and E to help support the puppies' natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. It is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which helps support healthy brain development in puppies. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANINÂ® Maxi Puppy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. Additionally, the formula contains an optimal energy content designed to satisfy the energy needs of growing, large-breed puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Maxi Puppy has also been specially designed for the unique needs of large breed puppies. Its size and shape help regulate the speed at which your puppy eats and promotes fullness. It also helps to support dental health, thanks to a mechanical brushing effect as your puppy chews. Did you know that a puppy's nutritional needs change as they grow? By the time your large-breed puppy reaches 15 months old, they will need a diet that's specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANINÂ® Maxi Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy. At Royal Canin, we're committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your large-breed puppy eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Maxi Puppy, they're getting a complete and balanced diet.