Puppyhood is a time of big changes. During your medium-sized puppy's intense growth period, they need enough calories and the right nutrients to grow healthily. This is a time when your puppy's bones, muscles, senses and nervous system are developing. It's also the period when the antibodies your puppy got from their mother's colostrum weaken, meaning they need optimal protein to build their own immune system. ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of medium-sized puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 12-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 11-25kg. This formula contains nutrients such as vitamins C and E to help support the puppies' natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. It is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which help to support healthy brain development in puppies. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Puppy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. Additionally, the formula contains an optimal energy content designed to satisfy the energy needs of growing, medium-sized puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Puppy has also been specially designed for the mouth of a medium-sized puppy. It's intended to be large enough to discourage bolting, but not so big that a puppy becomes reluctant to eat. It also helps to support dental health, thanks to a mechanical brushing effect as your puppy chews. Did you know that a puppy's nutritional needs change as they grow? By the time your medium-sized puppy reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that's specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy. At Royal Canin, we're committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your medium-sized puppy eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Medium Puppy, they're getting a complete and balanced diet.