Yorkshire Terrier Loaf

PRODUCT DETAILS

Yorkshire Terriers, or 'ËœYorkies', are naturally even-tempered, active and intelligent dogs - full of energy and gusto. The Yorkshire Terrier's prominent coat is regarded as its best known feature. Reminiscent of a horse's coat, the Yorkshire Terrier's coat is exceptionally fine and long - it also never stops growing. The Yorkie's attractive coiffure does not moult and can benefit from special nutrients to keep it soft and silky. Suitable for Yorkshire Terriers over 10 months old, ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier in Loaf contributes to maintaining skin health, as well as supporting the health of its long coat. The exclusive blend of optimal nutrients is carefully selected to help your dog maintain its glossy, shiny coat. This food also helps support digestive health with a precise level of nutrents. ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier in Loaf is crafted with an adapted texture in order to increase levels of palatability to help stimulate your dog's appetite. The scent and softness of this tasty loaf should help satisfy the appetite of even the fussiest Yorkshire Terrier! To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier in Loaf is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Yorkshire Terrier in Loaf, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

