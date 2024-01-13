הייר&סקין קייר, חתול
מזון יבש לחתול
מזון יבש לחתולים לטיפוח העור והפרווה מבריקה
גדלים זמינים
4kg
Poor coat condition?
Does your cat have a poor coat condition? Skin cells are constantly being renewed and have significant nutritional needs. Some cats have sensitive skin reflected in a poor coat condition, but which can be supported by a proper nutritional balance.
Hair & skin care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? HAIR & SKIN CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain skin and coat health. Formulated with: - An exclusive complex of nutrients which helps support the skin’s barrier role. - High quality proteins with specific amino acids help promote healthy hair growth and skin renewal. - Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for their beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition.
Proven results / in 21 days / healthy shiny coat / visible effect / amino acids & vitamins / omega 3 & 6
Proven results: the exclusive use of Hair & skin care brings a significant improvement in coat shine after 21 days*. *Royal Canin internal study, 2006.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|משקל (ק"ג
|רמת פעילות נמוכה (גרם)
|כוס מדידה
|רמת פעילות נורמלית (גרם)
|כוס מדידה
|רמת פעילות גבוהה (גרם)
|כוס מדידה
|2
|24
|2/8
|31
|2/8
|37
|3/8
|3
|33
|2/8
|41
|3/8
|49
|3/8
|4
|40
|3/8
|50
|3/8
|60
|4/8
|5
|47
|3/8
|59
|4/8
|70
|5/8
|6
|53
|4/8
|67
|5/8
|80
|5/8
|7
|60
|4/8
|75
|5/8
|89
|6/8
|8
|66
|4/8
|82
|6/8
|98
|7/8
|9
|71
|5/8
|89
|6/8
|107
|7/8
|10
|77
|5/8
|96
|7/8
|115
|1