קיטן סטרילייז

מזון יבש לחתול

מזון יבש לגורי חתולים מסורסים/חתולות מעוקרות, מגיל 6 עד 12 חודשים

גדלים זמינים

2kg

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in the kitten’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. Kitten Sterilised helps support the 2nd age kitten’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Growth & weight control

This formula contains a moderate level of fat to help limit weight gain with no compromise on the intake of protein, calcium, and phosphorus for a healthy growth.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of a cat’s urinary system.

Digestive health

Enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (including FOS). *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

פרטי המוצר

