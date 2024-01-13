קיטן סטרילייז
מזון יבש לחתול
מזון יבש לגורי חתולים מסורסים/חתולות מעוקרות, מגיל 6 עד 12 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
2kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in the kitten’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. Kitten Sterilised helps support the 2nd age kitten’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Growth & weight control
This formula contains a moderate level of fat to help limit weight gain with no compromise on the intake of protein, calcium, and phosphorus for a healthy growth.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of a cat’s urinary system.
Digestive health
Enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (including FOS). *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Kitten's age
|6 - 9 months
|10 - 12 months
|Kitten's weight
|2,9 - 3,6 kg
|3,7 - 4 kg
|Dry food
|79 - 68 g
|65 - 60 g
|Mix food (we t+ dry) Royal Canin Kitten Sterilised
|57 - 46 g + 1 pouch
|43 - 38 g + 1 pouch