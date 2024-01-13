רגדול

רגדול

מזון יבש לחתול

מזון יבש מותאם לחתולים מגזע רגדול , מעל גיל 15 חודשים

גדלים זמינים

2kg

מהי המנה הנכונה?
מצאו קמעונאי

Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids

Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids

Healthy skin & coat

The soft, silky, semi-longhaired coat is one of the Ragdoll cat’s nicest features. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and nourish the coat.

Special ragdoll jaw

This specially designed pyramid-shaped kibble is adapted to the Ragdoll cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble is easy to grasp and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

Sweet and relaxed

Semi-long, soft and silky coat. Large body, solid round paws. Captivating blue eyes.

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Cardiac health

Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.

Bone & joint health

The Ragdoll’s large size can put strain on her joints. Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA and DHA.

פרטי המוצר

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt