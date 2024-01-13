רגדול
מזון יבש לחתול
מזון יבש מותאם לחתולים מגזע רגדול , מעל גיל 15 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
2kg
Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids
Healthy skin & coat
The soft, silky, semi-longhaired coat is one of the Ragdoll cat’s nicest features. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and nourish the coat.
Special ragdoll jaw
This specially designed pyramid-shaped kibble is adapted to the Ragdoll cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble is easy to grasp and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Sweet and relaxed
Semi-long, soft and silky coat. Large body, solid round paws. Captivating blue eyes.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Cardiac health
Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Bone & joint health
The Ragdoll’s large size can put strain on her joints. Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
|משקל החתול
|צריכת אנרגיה נמוכה
|צריכת אנרגיה מתונה/פעילה
|3-4 ק"ג
|34-42 גרם (13-20 גרם +1 פאוץ')
|43-52 גרם (21-31 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|5-6 ק"ג
|49-56 גרם (27-34 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|61-70 גרם (40-48 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|7-8 ק"ג
|62-68 גרם (41-47 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|78-85 גרם (56-64 גרם + 1 פאוץ')